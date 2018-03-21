Horndean fired up by Birmingham rocket

Have your say

Horndean came from behind twice to record a fantastic 4-2 win at second-placed Hamworthy United in the Wessex League premier division last night.

A double from Harry Jackson, a Miles Everett penalty and Mark Smith strike saw the visitors stun their hosts.

Michael Birmingham admitted he had to give his side a rocket at half-time but was delighted with their response.

‘We weren’t at it in the first half and were lucky only to go in 2-1 down,’ said the Deans boss.

‘It was as if everyone was waiting for something to happen.

‘A few choice words were said and to be fair we were brilliant in the second half.

‘Once we started shortening the game and moving the ball well Hamworthy couldn’t deal with us.

‘Again our movement and rotation up front was outstanding and a joy to watch.

‘Harry got another two goals and is on fire for us with something like eight in his last five games.’

Meanwhile, Fareham Town suffered a 4-2 defeat against Lymington Town in the New Forest.

Reds manager Pete Stiles felt his team were rusty after a two-week break.

‘You could see that we hadn’t played for a while,’ said the boss.

‘We were guilty of switching off at times and got punished for it.

‘During the game there were spells when we had lots of possession but we couldn’t sustain it.

‘Passes went astray and we were not precise enough.’

Gary Austin and Matt Simm scored the Reds goals.

In division one, a first-half goal condemned United Services to a 1-0 defeat at Romsey Town.

Hayling United drew 2-2 with Liphook in the Hampshire Premier League senior division.

Toby Wallis and Harry Dodgson got the goals for the Humbugs.

Baffins Milton Rovers visit Amesbury Town in the Wessex League premier division tonight (7.45pm).