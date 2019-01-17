Horndean focus key, warns boss Birmingham

Have your say

Michael Birmingham is determined to keep Horndean focused for Saturday’s visit of Brockenhurst in the Wessex League premier division.

The Deans boss is determined to ensure his side don't get carried away by their 6-0 win against AFC Portchester last time out.

'There is not a chance I will let my players get carried away,' said Birmingham.

'We fully deserved the three points against Portchester but have to keep our feet firmly on the ground.

'I am looking for us to achieve the consistency that we have lacked during the first half of the season.

'Brockenhurst are dangerous opponents.

'They recently forced a 0-0 draw at Baffins and that isn't an easy thing to do.

'Their manager has them well organised, they possess good experience at the back and possess pace going forward.

'We have been playing well recently, though, and the Portchester win should breed confidence.'

The home side are without the unavailable Miles Everett and Conor Duffin.

Mick Catlin is keen to see AFC Portchester bounce back as they play host to Bournemouth Poppies.

They will be without defender Craig Hardy, who was sent off on his debut at Horndean.

'Once we went down to 10 men it was always going to be an uphill struggle,' said Catlin.

Fareham Town expect to have recently-signed midfielder Lewis Stockford back for their trip to Hamworthy United.

Stockford scored on his debut in the 5-0 win at Bemerton Heath Harlequins but missed the game in midweek.

Reds manager Pete Stiles regards the capture of Stockford as a big coup.

'Lewis came in and made such a difference to us,' he said.

'He gets on the ball and makes things happen.'

Stiles should have a number of players who were cup-tied in midweek coming back.

These include Simon Woods, Declan McCarthy, Louis Castles, Shaun Benjamin and Ed Plackett.

Baffins Milton Rovers face an awkward visit to Tadley Calleva.

Steve Leigh has warned his team need to approach the game with the right attitude.

'We have already had two tough games against them this season,' said Leigh.

The visitors have Tommy Leigh, Shane Cornish, Callum Dart and Dale Mason back in contention.