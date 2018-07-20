Horndean must maintain standards for Bognor

Have your say

Horndean continue their mission when they go away to Bognor at Nyewood Lane tonight (7.45pm).

Michael Birmingham is looking for a repeat of the performance his side put in against the National League Hawks.

Though they lost 5-2 they produced a display which impressed people watching.

They pegged the Hawks back to 2-2 before conceding three goals in the final five minutes.

He said: ‘It is important that we keep testing ourselves against the best teams in the area.

‘That is what pre-season is all about. We have set the benchmark and standards and I am insisting we maintain them. If we don't then I won't be too happy.

‘We have a big squad to choose from and I want them to do themselves justice again.'

Moneyfields have switched tomorrow’s game against Chichester to Oaklands Park (3pm).

Their Dover Road pitch isn't ready with work still being carried out on it. Manager Dave Carter is on the look-out for another striker after Howard Neighbour decided to leave.

Arundel-based Neighbour has joined Pagham while Carter will see Pagham striker Callum Overton against Chichester.

The Moneys boss said: ‘These games are all about looking at newcomers and getting some fitness into the legs of players.’

Steve Hutchings is going in front of the Football Association next Friday after a series of sending-offs last season.

AFC Portchester host a Portsmouth Academy side at the newly-renamed Crest Finace Stadium (3pm).

New signings George Hallahan, from Andover Town, and Adam Cripps, from Alresford Town, are both expected to feature.

Joint Royals boss Mick Catlin said: ‘We are looking to gradually build up our fitness levels.

‘Each game we look to add a little more intensity. The Portsmouth youngsters will give us a good run out.’

Fareham Town travel to Wessex League division one side Andover Town