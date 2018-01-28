Horndean storm back to win from 3-0 down

Have your say

HORNDEAN produced a dramatic second-half fightback in the fog to snatch a 4-3 Wessex League premier division win at Portland United.

The visitors trailed by three goals at the break but a triple substitution at half-time turned the game around.

Michael Birmingham praised the never-say-die spirit in his team but admitted they were lucky the game went ahead.

He said: ‘The pitch was okay but just before the game the fog came in from nowhere.

‘You couldn’t see from one side of the pitch to the other.

‘Obviously we didn’t want to have to make another long midweek trip down there.

‘Both teams wanted to play so the officials gave the go ahead.’

The Deans boss was regretting that decision at half-time with his team well behind after playing against the strong wind.

The manager sent Josh Maloney, Josh Mound and Liam Kimber on for the second half and it did the trick.

Goals from Maloney (who netted two), Benny Reid and Tyler Moret completed the fightback.

Dale Mason’s first-half strike earned nine-man AFC Portchester a 1-0 win against Lymington Town at Wicor Rec.

The Royals had Jake Morgan and Andy Todd sent off, along with a Lymington player in the final 15 minutes.

Joint-manager Mick Catlin was delighted to get the win.

He said: ‘It was pleasing to pick up another three points.

‘We scored early on and should have had a few more.

‘We defended well to keep a clean sheet and it keeps our forward momentum going.

‘Now we have a chance to make further inroads on the teams above us with two consecutive home games.’

Petersfield Town gave hosts Andover Town a scare before losing 5-3.

Luke Kendall notched a first-half hat-trick to give the Rams a 3-2 lead at the break.

The powerful hosts, however, hit back to win.

Baffins Milton Rovers lost 4-3 at Alresford Town.

In division one United Services were beaten 1-0 by Laverstock & Ford at the Victory Stadium.