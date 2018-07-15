Hungry Hawks boss given food for thought

Have your say

Lee Bradbury was left with more questions than answers following the Hawks’ 5-2 friendly win against Horndean at Westleigh Park on Saturday.

The final scoreline against the Wessex League premier division outfit flattered the hosts, who scored three times in the last eight minutes.

Alfie Rutherford opened the scoring for the Hawks. Picture: Neil Marshall

Before then the Hawks had allowed their opponents, who play four levels lower, to peg them back to 2-2.

Boss Bradbury said: ‘It was tough because Horndean were fit and worked really hard.

‘We shot ourselves in the foot and took liberties with their two goals.

‘That gave them a lot of confidence going into the last half-hour.

‘We made a number of changes and that did the trick but it was a bit of a reminder to some of our players that it isn't going to be easy.

‘I won’t allow the lads to keep taking liberties – whoever we are playing.

‘A number of things out there did not please me.’

The Hawks opened up a two-goal lead in the opening 25 minutes – with new signing Aaron Cosgrave the catalyst.

On five minutes, his excellent lay-off set up Alfie Rutherford to net with an angled drive.

The forward got himself on the scoresheet with an excellent finish on 22 minutes.

Theo Lewis floated an inch-perfect ball forward and an superb first touch took the young striker past the goalkeeper.

Keeping his composure, Cosgrave easily knocked the ball past the recovering defenders and into the unguarded net.

Horndean had a slice of good fortune when they reduced the arrears before half-time.

A Miles Everett free-kick from the edge of the area deflecting off the defensive wall and past the diving Ben Dudzinski.

Seven minutes into the second period Horndean were level. The outstanding Benny Reed pulled the ball back and Zac Glasspool sidefooted home from 12 yards.

This stung Bradbury into action. He immediately made eight changes and in the final eight minutes, the Hawks re-established their supremacy.

Two goals from Alfie Pavey – one from the penalty spot – and another from Marley Ridge ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​sealed the victory.