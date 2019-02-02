Have your say

TEN-man Moneyfields slipped to a 1-0 defeat in their top-of-the-table clash against Blackfield & Langley at Dover Road.

Liam Robinson gave the visitors the lead two minutes before half-time with a terrific strike.

It became a bad-tempered affair after the break and the home side had Steve Hutchings sent off.

Both teams looked to get forward quickly from the start in cold but nearly perfect conditions.

Dan Wooden fired an early effort over the top from outside the area.

The league leaders were applying most of the pressure in the opening stages.

Blackfield gradually got more into the game and a well-struck shot from Callum Baugham was headed behind by Moneys defender Sam Pearce.

Home goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe had to push the ball for a corner after defender Curtis DaCosta got himself in a tangle.

On the half hour mark the home defence were undone but visiting striker Lerone Plummer fired his shot wide from close range.

At the other end, Hutchings forced a diving save with a curling effort.

The visitors struck first two minutes before the break.

Liam Robinson burst forward to the edge of the area and netted with a superb low drive via the inside of the post.

Wooden was denied by the goalkeeper’s legs five minutes after the restart as the hosts pushed for an equaliser.

Hutchings then sent a flying volley wide at the back post soon afterwards.

Moneyfields were in the ascendancy and the visiting keeper needed two attempts to stop a fierce Conor Bailey free-kick.

The game flared up when a member of the visiting bench held the ball to prevent a quick throw-in.

Suddenly both teams piled in to an unseemly fracas.

When the game was restarted, Hutchings was shown a red card after another clash.

Despite the setback the home side continued to press and probe for a way through.

The best they could manage was a Wooden shot on the turn that went straight to the goalkeeper.