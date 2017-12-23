Kendall goal not enough for Petersfield win

PETERSFIELD fell to another defeat but produced a spirited display in their east Hampshire derby at Alresford Town in the Wessex League premier division.

The visitors withstood some early pressure when the ball was often seen bouncing around their penalty area.

And they took the lead against the run of play on 15 minutes.

They won a free-kick on the edge of the box and Luke Kendall curled his effort over the wall and into the top corner of the net.

The visitors almost doubled their lead when a superb cross from Billy Connor flashed across goal but there was no one there to turn it home.

After that, Petersfield had strong claims for a penalty turned down when Connor broke with the ball on the right-hand side of the box.

He looked to be pushed but the referee waved away the protests.

Alresford were a regular threat going forward and Rams goalkeeper Luke Eaton had to make a couple of blocks with his legs.

Petersfield managed to hold out until the 57th minute when the home side got back on level terms.

A corner went through a crowd of players and substitute Craig Harding knocked the ball over the line from close range.

The hosts got their noses in front on 67 minutes after the ball was threaded through for Harding to hit a low shot inside the near post.

Alresford then secured the points in the 73rd minute when the ball was played inside to Dave Parry to finish with a low shot into the net.