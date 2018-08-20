Lee Bradbury hails Hawks spirit after maiden National League win

Have your say

Lee Bradbury lauded the ‘never-say-die’ spirit of the Hawks after they snatched a remarkable 4-3 win against Braintree Town at Cressing Road on Saturday.

Two stoppage-time goals saw the visitors turn the game on its head and secure the club’s first win in the National League.

Nicke Kabamba and substitute Alfie Rutherford scored twice in as many minutes to spark wild celebrations.

Braintree, meanwhile, were left in a state of disbelief at the final whistle.

Hawks boss Bradbury said: ‘That was brilliant and great for us to flip the 4-3 defeat at Dover on its head.

‘The lads showed great character to dig in and keep going.

‘I said to them at half-time the key to it would be playing with intensity.

‘We did that and were rewarded with goals in the 94th and 96th minutes.

‘There were so many positives with the team working hard for each other.

‘They showed they are prepared to go right to the end.

‘The most pleasing thing was the reaction of the whole squad when we scored the winning goal.

‘They all ran down to celebrate with their team-mates.

‘We have got a fantastic togetherness and that – along with good quality – is why we are here.’

Rory Williams provided a dream start for the Hawks with a goal after only two minutes.

He linked well with Kabamba before hammering a shot into the roof of the net.

Playing a high-tempo game, the Hawks dominated the opening half-hour.

‘We started very well and caught them a little bit cold,’ added Bradbury.

‘Our players were on it quicker than they were, winning every second ball.’

They were rocked back on their heels, however, when Braintree hit back with two goals in seven minutes.

Reece Grant headed in before Mohamed Bettamer fired an unstoppable free-kick into the top corner.

Bradbury said: ‘I don’t think any goalkeeper saves that. We shouldn't have given the foul away in the first place, though.’

While Jordan Rose headed an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, Braintree were back in front again on 72 minutes.

‘It showed that in this league if you make mistakes you will get punished,’ said Bradbury

‘We did that a couple of times and gave away a couple of silly goals.

‘In the end, though, we had nothing to lose and went for it.

‘There was no better feeling than when our winning goal went in.

‘It was massively important to get the win for confidence going forward.

‘We have played well and are unfortunate not to be at least another four points better off.

‘But on Saturday we got what we deserved.’

Hawks: Young ; Williams, Harris, Woodford, Rose, Stock, Tarbuck (Cosgrave, 84min), Fogden, Lewis, Pavey (Rutherford, 76min), Kabamba. Attendance: 407