Gosport and Moneyfields chalked up important Southern League home wins.

A goal by Charlie Davis gave Borough an interval lead against Swindon Supermarine.

Matthew Liddiard levelled but a 69th-minute Tony Lee goal clinched the points.

Moneyfields unveiled new signing Rowan Vine – the former Pompey striker – ahead of their division one south home game with Mangotsfield.

They won 3-1, with Vine involved.

Brett Poate scored direct from a corner and Curtis Da Costa and Sam Pearce netted in the second half.

Bognor drew 0-0 at Bishop’s Stortford in the Isthmian premier.

Gary Austin and Ashley Tattersall were among the scorers in a 5-3 win for Fareham at home to Alresford in the Wessex premier.

A Matt Simm goal couldn’t save AFC Portchester from a 2-1 home loss to Portland.

Benny Read (2) and Sean McMonagle scored in Horndean’s 3-3 draw at Bemerton.

Baffins suffered a 3-1 defeat at Lymington.