Letter to the editor: Fareham Town and AFC Portchester need to merge

Many years ago, Fareham Town Football Club were the top non-league (or amateur as it was then called) team in Hampshire.

Now they are not even the top team in the borough of Fareham.

AFC Portchester have that honour and since joining the Wessex League in 2004 have shown rapid progress both on and off the field.

Other local clubs like Baffins Milton Rovers – a club only founded in 2011 – Horndean, Moneyfields, and slightly further afield Hamble, Sholing and Eastleigh, all at one time playing in lower leagues than Fareham, have progressed steadily, leaving the latter the to stagnate.

A town the size of Fareham should have a decent football club to support and I would suggest the way forward is for AFC Portchester and Fareham Town to merge.

Only then might we see a successful team in the area.

It worked for Havant Town and Waterlooville.

Yours sincerely,

Mr W Board, Fareham