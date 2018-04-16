Luckless Borough let golden opportunity slip away

Have your say

Rowan Vine felt Gosport Borough did not get a lot of luck in their 3-0 Southern League premier division defeat at Chesham United on Saturday.

The joint caretaker manager felt his side did enough to get something from the game.

Borough conceded an early goal before the hosts had their goalkeeper sent off in the second half.

However, a contentious own goal 13 minutes before full-time left Vine’s side devastated.

‘It is frustrating because up until the time they had their goalkeeper sent off I thought we were the better team,’ said the former Pompey striker.

‘I thought once that happened we would go on and win the game.

‘Unfortunately, that just didn’t happen.

‘Once again we seemed to suffer from nerves and changed our way of thinking.

‘Suddenly we stopped creating chances and their second goal took the wind out of our sails.

‘It was a strange one and we don’t feel the goal should have been awarded.

‘We are adamant the ball didn’t cross the goalline.

‘It was just another massive kick in the teeth and the sort of thing that happens when you are down the bottom.’

Borough failed to get to grips early on and Jefferson Louis gave the hosts an eighth-minute lead.

Vine’s team responded well, though, and created the better of the first-half chances.

The home goalkeeper saved from Nathan Walker, Vine and Joe Lea.

However, the turning point came just before the hour mark.

Chesham’s keeper was sent off for fouling Toyosi Olusanya just outside the area.

The resulting free-kick from Ben Wright was tipped around the post by the stand-in stopper.

With 13 minutes remaining Borough keeper Patrick O’Flaherty completely missed his clearance-kick after the ball came back to him off James Harper.

O’Flaherty scrambled back to retrieve the ball but the officials awarded the goal.

A stoppage-time penalty compounded Borough’s misery.

‘Games are running out and this was a good opportunity,’ added Vine.

‘The situation at the bottom hasn’t changed with Dunstable also losing.

‘We have to stay positive and focus on trying to get something against Kettering tomorrow night.

‘Our luck has to change at some point.’