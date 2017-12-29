McInnes: I wanted dream team back at Borough

Iain McInnes firmly believes Alex Pike is the man to bring success back to Gosport Borough.

The former Pompey chairman has defended his decision to re-instate the boss at Privett Park – following his takeover of the Southern League premier division club last week.

Alex Pike, left, and Mick Catlin. Picture: Paul Jacobs (151036-15)

He insisted it was his goal to reunite Borough’s managerial dream team of Pike and Mick Catlin.

But despite believing he had reached an agreement with Catlin to switch from boss to joint-manager, Pike’s former assistant chose not to be a part of the reshuffle.

Borough chairman McInnes said: ‘There was no intention to change the manager.

‘We wanted the pair to work together and we felt it could have worked for the benefit of the club.

‘I looked at the track record they had between them for a period of the best part of eight years.

‘While I picked up the fact things had gone a bit awry over the last nine or 10 months, that was a short period of time.

‘I felt it would be good if we could put the two back together again give it a whirl with what we planned to do.

‘There was a general agreement at the start of the week but then a disagreement came right at the end.

‘I thought we had a way forward but the decision was made by Mick that he didn’t want to do it.

‘Alex actually agreed to stand down because he didn’t want any more upset at the club. I said no to that and was determined to go forward.

‘Alex has made mistakes in the past but everyone deserves a second chance, particularly in football.’

Pike and Catlin steered Borough from the Wessex League to National League South – and an FA Trophy final at Wembley.