Michael Birmingham wants Horndean to channel their inner Scrooge

Michael Birmingham is urging Horndean not to present Hamworthy United with any gifts in their Wessex League premier division clash at Five Heads Park on Saturday (3pm).

The match is the final one for the teams before Christmas, leading into the busy run of holiday season matches.

Birmingham wants to see his team make a statement.

They were beaten 2-1 at Hamworthy earlier in the season so it is key this time to defend well.

The Deans boss said: ‘I am not into handing out any presents.

‘At their place we gave them two goals on a plate and also had our goalkeeper sent off.

‘We were slipshod, lacklustre and lacked purpose.

‘Even then we still had enough to go close to getting a result.

‘This time around we need to be Scrooge-like in our defending.

‘Hamworthy are flying at the moment in the league and are still in the FA Vase.

‘They are a big, physical side who like to get the ball quickly from back to front.

‘Set-pieces are another area where they will threaten.’

The home side are without Ash Howes, who is suspended, Harry Jackson, out with illness, and the injured Zak Glasspool.

Jack Lee and Jack Maloney are also unavailable.

Steve Leigh is keen to get his Baffins Milton Rovers team back in action ahead of their big FA Vase game in the new year.

He is hoping their Wessex League premier division game against Brockenhurst at the PMC Stadium can go ahead.

The recent bad weather has disrupted his plans and he is desperate to keep the good momentum going.

The Baffins boss said: ‘We have two league games between now and the Vase tie and ideally want to play both.

‘I might also have to consider organising an extra friendly game to ensure the players stay match fit.

‘It was hugely disappointing to lose our derby against Horndean to the weather in midweek.

‘We just hope the bad weather relents this weekend.

‘You can do all the training you like but nothing replaces actually playing games.

‘Players need that sharpness.

‘We had a fantastic win last game out against Hamble and want to keep that going.

‘In that game our work-rate was terrific and we totally dominated.

‘All I ask from the players is to keep improving and working on areas of their game.

‘Brockenhurst are a good side on their day so we must not show any complacency against them.'

Shane Cornish is definitely ruled out by a hamstring injury.

Fareham Town cross the Solent to take on Cowes Sports on Saturday at Westwood Park (3pm).