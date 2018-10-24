Moneyfields earn impressive win at Blackfield & Langley… Portchester march on

Have your say

Goals from Dan Wooden and Steve Hutchings gave Moneyfields an excellent 2-1 win at Blackfield & Langley in Southern League division one south.

Moneys soon began to make their presence felt in the first half and got their rewards.

Wooden got the opening goal with a header from a superb cross by Felipe Barcelos.

Dave Carter’s team were flying and they got the second before the break.

Hutchings finished well after another excellent delivery from Barcelos.

In the second half Blackfield & Langley, who sit second in the league, fought to get back into the game.

They managed to net one but couldn’t find an equaliser.

Moneys have games in hand on all the teams above them as they look to climb the table.

They are currently 13th but only three points off fifth-placed AFC Totton with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, AFC Portchester beat Cowes Sports 3-1 in the Wessex League Cup.

Michael Turvey scored the opener for the Royals but Cowes equalised.

Then Sean Wain was sent off as Portchester were reduced to 10 men.

They didn’t let that stop them from making progress, though.

Daniel Simmonds got the second goal for the Royals with a wonderful strike and Jack Breed made it 3-1 to wrap up the victory.

United Services also progressed in the Wessex League Cup as they won 7-1 at home to Petersfield Town.