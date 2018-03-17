Moneyfields equalise twice to get draw

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS scored late to get a 2-2 draw in their Southern League east division match against Hartley Wintney.

The visitors took the lead early in the first half when Steven Duff found the back of the goal.

Moneyfields grabbed an equaliser just before the break through Sam Pearce.

But it was Hartley Wintney who took the lead again after neat play saw the ball fall to Paul Hodges.

But the hosts came from behind again with a Steve Hutchings goal.

In the National League South division, Bognor lost 2-0 to East Thurrock at Nyewood Lane.

Reece Harris put the visitors ahead after six minutes.

The Rocks went close to scoring in the first half but Manny Adebowale and Jimmy Muitt could not make their chances count.

East Thurrock extended their lead when Sam Higgins converted by a penalty.

In the Wessex League premier division, Horndean drew 1-1 at home to Brockenhurst.

A mistake at the back by the Deans saw the visitors take the lead just before half-time.

It took the hosts until the 80th minute to find a goal, with Harry Jackson earning them a draw.