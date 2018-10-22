Moneyfields full-back’s FA Cup wonder strike voted best of the round

Have your say

Conor Bailey’s FA Cup wonder strike was voted the best goal of the third qualifying round.

The Moneyfields full-back netted a superb free-kick in the 3-2 defeat to Worthing.

After finding themselves 1-0 down in the early stages of the game, Moneys got level through Bailey.

He stepped up to take a free-kick from near the half-way line.

The keeper was off his line and Bailey struck the ball sweetly over his head to make it 1-1.

His goal was put up against Taunton Town's Ryan Brett, who scored a delightful flick in a 5-2 win over St Albans City, and Chester player Dan Mooney, who smashed a shot right into the corner of the net in a 4-0 win against City of Liverpool.

Bailey won the poll, which had more than 1,400 voters, with 39 per cent of the vote,

defeating Mooney who took 34 per cent and Ryan Brett who earned 27 per cent.

Bailey rated the goal as the best he has ever scored.

He has played for Moneyfields since the age of 16.

Dave Carter, the manager of the team, revealed that the player is so committed to his club that he has a tattoo that says 'Made in Moneyfields.'

Bailey said although he was frustrated the team did not continue their impressive FA Cup progress this season he would long remember his goal which lit up the game.

He said: ‘We didn't get the result we wanted but it's always nice to score.

‘In pre-season I hit the bar with a similar attempt and have gone close a couple of times.’

Pompey enter the FA Cup at the first round stage and the draw takes place tonight.

by Isaac Garg