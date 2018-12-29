Moneyfields have a barnstormer at Barnstaple ... Fareham, Baffins and Horndean win

Have your say

Moneyfields moved into the top four of division one south of the Southern League with a 3-1 win at Barnstaple.

Steve Hutchings headed Moneys into the lead soon after the half-hour mark. The Devon side equalised after the break but Lloyd Rowlatt immediately restored Moneys’ lead then turned provider for Sam Pearce to make it 3-1.

In the Wessex League premier, Garry Moody and Scott Hamilton’s goals gave Fareham Town a 2-1 win over Bashley, who struck a late penalty.

Baffins went 1-0 up early on through Robbie Taw at Cowes Sports. Gareth Bracknell levelled early in the second period but Baffins went on to win 3-1.

Harry Jackson earned Horndean a 1-0 victory at Hamble but AFC Portchester went 2-1 down at home to Alresford after an own goal gave them late hope.

In Wessex division one, Mig Dark, Lewis Beale and Frankie Paige scored for United Services in a 3-0 win at Petersfield.