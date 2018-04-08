Moneyfields in hot water after 14 red cards

Have your say

Moneyfields’ disciplinary woes continued in a 3-3 draw at Hanwell Town in the Southern League east division on Saturday.

Steve Hutchings was shown his fourth red card of the season, while Jamie Ford was also sent off.

Hanwell finished with nine men, too – but it is Moneys with 14 red cards who have the worst disciplinary record in non-league football this term.

Dave Carter knows the club will have to go up before the FA at the end of the season and face a heavy fine.

However, the Moneys boss felt both teams were treated harshly on Saturday.

He said: ‘There wasn’t a bad tackle or swear word in the game yet both teams had two players sent off and four booked.

‘It was horrendous. Despite this the referee can’t be blamed for our performance.

‘We were poor and in the first half – some of our team looked like they’d never played before.

‘A few words were said during the break and in the end – if we had played for another few minutes – we would have won it.’

Moneys fell behind after only four minutes. A Brett Poate own goal early in the second half cut them further adrift.

The blue touchpaper was lit in the 65th minute when Hutchings was sent off for the use of an elbow.

Within a minute Conor Bailey reduced the deficit.

And while Hanwell quickly restored their two-goal lead, the hosts soon found themselves down to nine men.

Carter’s side capitalised to draw level with goals from Poate and Joe Briggs.

Poate fired home from the edge of the box on 86 minutes.

And from the restart, Briggs nicked the ball, beat four defenders and drilled a shot into the bottom corner.

Ford then picked up his second booking in the final three minutes.

‘In the last 10 minutes we turned the screw and had them on the rack,’ added Carter.

‘We didn’t play well enough to win the game, though.

‘Reaching the play-offs is now probably beyond us but we will keep going to get the highest finish possible.’