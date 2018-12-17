Moneyfields so hungry for Street contest… Deans go to Baffins

Have your say

Dave Carter admits Moneyfields are desperate to stage Tuesday night’s Southern League division one south game against Street at Dover Road (7.45pm).

The bad weather has disrupted the team as they look to push for the top spot in recent weeks.

Their past three home games have all fallen victim to the heavy rains on the south coast.

Despite this they have the incentive of knowing another win will take them back into the top three if they can manage to get back in action.

Moneys boss Carter doesn’t want to his team have to wait until after Christmas to play again.

He said: ‘We are keen to get back into action.

‘Though we have games in hand we would much rather have the points on the board.

‘It is important we don't lose any more ground.

‘We have got a good momentum going and are on a long unbeaten run in the league.

‘It would be a shame to lose that because of not playing.

‘There is also the fact that we don’t have a game scheduled for this weekend.

‘The game against Evesham was brought forward to earlier in the season.

‘If we don't play tonight then our next game isn't until Boxing Day.’

Moneyfields are without striker Felipe Barcelos who is away to get married but apart from his absence Carter has a full squad to choose from.

Baffins Milton Rovers host Horndean in a pre-Christmas Wessex League premier division derby at the PMC Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Both teams have been inactive recently because of waterlogged pitches.

Horndean are looking to complete a league double over their close rivals.

Michael Birmingham accepts it is a tough assignment for his team.

He said: ‘Baffins are always a tough nut to crack..

‘Since Steve Leigh became the manager they have become even tougher to beat.

‘They are a young, enthusiastic, well-organised, hard-working outfit.

‘We will have to go there and match them in all those areas.’

The visitors are without ash Howes who is suspended.

AFC Portchester travel to Hamble Club for a top-six contest with the visitors just one point above their hosts.

The Royals need a win to close the gap on the top three.

Fareham Town will be wary of Hampshire premier side Paulsgrove in their Portsmouth Senior Cup tie on Tuesday at Cams Alders (7.45pm).