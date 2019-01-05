Moneys battle back to beat Larkhall

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS FC showed great character to come back from behind in a 2-1 victory against Larkhall Athletic.

Goals from Lloyd Rowlatt and Conor Bailey gave them the win, despite a late scare from a Larkhall attack.

The Moneys are now unbeaten in their last 17 games.

Gosport Borough FC held onto a 1-1 draw away from home against Poole Town.

Luke Roberts’ low curling effort shot past Patrick O’Flaherty, before Gosport’s Ryan Pennery hit home the equaliser.

Portchester celebrated an impressive 4-1 victory away to Andover.

Two late goals from Cooper and Ramsey sealed the result for the Royals.

Meanwhile, Bognor Regis and Petersfield Town also saw success against Carshalton Athletic and Verwood respectively.

Mason Walsh and Jimmy Muitt gave Bognor the win.

For Petersfield, Matt Rowlands found the back of the net in the fourth minute, with the Rams standing firm for the rest of the match.