Moneys boss wonders what might have been against leaders

Dave Carter blamed defensive errors for Moneyfields’ 4-2 defeat by Southern League east division leaders Beaconsfield Town at Dover Road.

The boss felt the final scoreline failed to give a true reflection of the game.

Carter said: ‘We played well enough with the ball but poor defending let us down – particularly at set-pieces.

‘We made the worst possible start – conceding at a corner after just two minutes.

‘Then after 15 minutes our goalkeeper punched the ball into his own net.

‘That left us a mountain to climb against the team at the top of our league.

‘Gradually, though, we grew into the game and pulled a goal back.

‘We felt we were back in it only to concede another poor goal before half-time.

‘After the break we came out looking a completely different side.

‘I always fancied us to get back into the game again.

‘We pulled another back and after that it was all pressure from us.

‘Their keeper pulled off a good save before they scored a fourth with virtually the last kick of the game.’

After the early setbacks, Joe Briggs opened Moneys’ account midway through the first half.

A good move released him to the left of the area and he found the bottom far corner with his drive.

In the second half, it was Sam Pearce who got the hosts back in it for the second time.

He gave the visiting keeper no chance with a 30-yard screamer.

‘We could have easily got something from the game if we’d defended better,’ added Carter.

In the Hampshire Premier League senior division, Paulsgrove closed the gap at the top to four points with a 5-1 home win against Sway.

The hosts fell behind after four minutes.

An Alex Miroy double and goals from Danny Lane, Jimmy Hird and Ben Vassallo turned the tables.

Fleetlands ran out 5-0 winners over Winchester Castle as Tom Sykes, Gordon Sullivan, Leigh Branson, Shane North and Leigh Shadbolt netted.

Paulsgrove Reserves clinched the combination division title with a 5-1 win at Winchester Castle.