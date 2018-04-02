Moneys determined to avoid another washout

Have your say

Moneyfields will pull out all the stops to ensure today’s game against Ashford Town at Dover Road goes ahead (3pm).

Manager Dave Carter was disappointed to lose the clash at Barton Rovers on Saturday to the weather.

Another postponement would make life difficult for Moneys, who still harbour faint hopes of making the play-offs.

‘We are already playing twice a week for the rest of the season,’ said Carter.

‘Losing the Barton game was particularly disappointing because we wanted to keep our winning momentum going.

‘After the good home win against Thame, we wanted to play again quickly.

‘The positive is we will go into this game fresh after a couple of extra days of rest.

‘We know we probably have to win all of our eight remaining games to sneak into the play-offs.

‘A couple of the teams above us lost at the weekend and we must look to capitalise on that.

‘A win will see us make up more ground and we still have games in hand on some teams above us.’

Keeper Tom Price is set to continue after coming in to replace suspended Moneys custodian Steve Mowthorpe.

Price acquitted himself well on his debut against Thame.

Curtis Da Costa, 22, is another player who has impressed in recent games.

He will continue alongside Brett Poate in the heart of the Moneys defence.

Carter added: ‘Curtis has been great. He has played in the first team at Swindon Town and is a quality player.

‘His presence in the air and skills on the ball have been excellent.’

Defender-turned-striker Sam Pearce will again be up front after scoring three goals in as many games.

Carter accepts every match now is like a cup final.

‘A win will drag us that little bit closer to the play-off places,’ he added.

‘The last four weeks are going to be hectic with so many games to squeeze in.

‘There is still a quarter of the season to be played.

‘The situation will change dramatically in a short space of time.’