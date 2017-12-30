Moneys end year on a low after away defeat

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS ended the year on a disappointing note after a 2-1 defeat at Ashford Town in the Southern League east division.

Two goals in the space of six second-half minutes – one from the penalty spot – set the high-flying visitors on their way to defeat.

Ryan Pennery managed to pull a goal back on 89 minutes but it proved no more than a consolation.

Moneyfields had Hawks loanee Marley Ridge back in their midfield after he recovered from a hamstring injury.

It was the visitors who went closest in the opening 10 minutes.

Dan Wooden had a good opportunity when he got through one-on-one with the home goalkeeper.

The keeper saved well down to his right and was then relieved to see Ridge hit the rebound straight back at him.

Moneyfields continued to create the better chances at this stage.

Ridge played a neat one-two with Steve Hutchings, but the striker fired his shot narrowly wide.

The Tangerines hit back and on 25 minutes Steve Mowthorpe kept the visitors level with a good save.

The hosts went even closer soon afterwards when the woodwork came to Moneyfields’ rescue.

Mitchell Gough was presented with a free header at the back post and his effort came back off the crossbar.

Defences remained on top for the rest of the half in what was an even and tight contest.

The second half started in the same vein and Hutchings continued to cause the home defence problems.

He sent a shot from distance narrowly over the top.

At the other end a clear chance fell to the home side but their striker, when clean through, could only chip the ball straight into Mowthorpe’s hands.

The visitors fell behind to a contentious goal on 60 minutes, though.

There was a chaotic goalmouth scramble in front of the Moneys goal after a free-kick was delivered into the area.

Although Moneyfields thought they had cleared the ball, the referee’s assistant signalled that James Cottee had scrambled the ball over the line.

Six minutes later the visitors fell further behind from the penalty spot as Alex Fisher made no mistake with his emphatic spot-kick.

Substitute Pennery pulled a goal back for Moneyfields a minute from time, converting his chance at the far post.

In stoppage-time Wooden cut into the home area but shot straight at the goalkeeper.