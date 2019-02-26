Have your say

Moneyfields coasted into the final of the Portsmouth Senior Cup with a 4-0 win against AFC Portchester at Dover Road.

Two first-half goals put the Southern League side in charge. A further two goals in the dying minutes completed the win.

Moneys boss Dave Carter savoured the success as his team gave his a performance which warranted the outcome.

He said: ‘I got everything I wanted from them tonight - the performance and a place in the final.

‘I felt lately we’ve been a bit flat and I wanted the players to show more energy.

‘They did that and they also moved the ball well.

‘We were too strong and well organised and our discipline was spot on.’

The Royals started brightly forcing two early corners to put the hosts under pressure.

It was fast and furious in midfield with both teams guilty of giving the ball away.

Moneys broke the deadlock on 19 minutes after Royals goalkeeper Charlie Searle tipped a Joe Briggs drive over the bar.

From the resulting corner, Sam Pearce rose at the far post to thump an unstoppable header into the net.

The best response from the visitors came from Steve Ramsey who forced a flying save from Steve Mowthorpe with a fiercely struck drive.

Joe Briggs tightened the home sides grip on the tie on 36 minutes with a well worked second goal.

Quick first-time passing opened up the Royals defence and Briggs tucked his low shot just inside the post.

Marco Giambelardini fired a low shot past the post early in the second half as the Royals looked for a way back into the tie.

Despite the best efforts of the visitors It remained comfortable for Moneys.

Steve Hutchings missed a good chance heading over when completely unmarked six yards out.

The home side were far too organised at the back, though, to be troubled by the lightweight Royals attack.

Two goals at the death from Lloyd Rowlatt and substitute Nathan Clements sealed Moneyfields place in the final.

Moneyfields : Mowthorpe, Martin, Bailey, Raine, Poate, Pearce, Evans, Fennemore, Briggs, Hutchings, Rowlatt.

Subs : Barker, Da Costa, Clements, Giddings.

AFC Portchester : Searle C, Searle O, Kazadi, Cripps, Warren, Hardy, Breed, Ramsey, Obaze, Turvey, Giambelardini.

Subs: Buckland, Birmingham, McConnachie, Middleton, Jackson.