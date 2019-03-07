Have your say

Dave Carter insists Moneyfields aren't giving up the chase for the title.

The Dover Road side host Highworth Town tomorow looking to get back on the winning track.

They trail Southern League division one leaders Blackfield & Langley by nine points with nine games left to play.

Carter accepts catching the leaders is a big ask but his players won't be throwing in the towel.

'We will keep believing until it is mathematically impossible,' said Carter.

'Of the top clubs we have the easier run in.

'The others still have to play each other and teams fighting to get in the play-offs.

'We need to stay there or thereabouts and be ready to pounce if they slip up.

'A key factor in this is making sure that we win our home games.

'Whatever happens it should be a thrilling end of the season.

'If the worst case scenario is making the play-offs then we could be in for a few exciting games.'

Carter is forced to reshuffle his forward line due to the loss of Steve Hutchings.

The striker was sent off for the second time this season in the 2-1 defeat at Bristol Manor Farm.

He has been handed a five-match ban.

Versatile defender Sam Pearce is expected to switch back to a striking role to fill the gap.

Carter has also re-signed Nathan Paxton who was with him previously at Horndean.

Paxton has been semi-retired whilst recovering from a toe injury.

Lewis Fennemore is ruled out by suspension but experienced defender Brett Poate is available.

Moneyfields drew 1-1 at Highworth earlier in the season in very blustery conditions.

'We have been playing well enough recently but need to get our belief back,' said Carter.

'All the players were disappointed to lose at Bristol Manor Farm.

'They were a bit down afterwards but now need to pick themselves up ready to go again.

'We still have plenty to play for and cannot afford to let things slide.

'There are five home games left and we must look to win them all.'