Moneys slip up as Baffins cause a shock

Moneyfields had Steven Mowthorpe sent off as they lost their Southern League east division mid-table clash with Bedford Town 3-1.

Sam Pearce’s first-half goal restored parity after the home side took a sixth-minute lead.

But it all came undone for Moneys in the second half as Bedford ran out comfortable winners.

In the Wessex League premier division, Baffins Milton Rovers caused the shock of the day after they thrashed league-leaders Andover Town 3-0 away from home.

Shane Cornish, Jason Parish and Callum Dart all registered for the surprised visitors.

AFC Portchester were held to a goalless draw by lowly Bournemouth, after they saw Jake Morgan sent off just before the break.

Dan Wooden came closest to breaking the deadlock when he saw his second-half free-kick hit the crossbar.

Horndean v Bashley and Fareham’s home game with Portland United were victims of the weather.

In the National League South, Bognor’s struggles continued after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Weston-super-Mare, who travel to Westleigh Park on Good Friday.