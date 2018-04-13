Moneys will be looking to turn over ‘best team’

Have your say

DAVE CARTER is backing Beaconsfield Town to win the Southern League east division but first he plans to turn them over at Dover Road on Saturday.

The Moneyfields manager knows what a good side his team will come up against.

The hosts will be looking to avoid conceding a league double to their high-flying visitors.

Carter really rated them from the first match between the sides.

He said: ‘We lost 1-0 at their place and they are the best team we have played this season.

‘I am tipping them to win the league.

‘Our chances of making the play-offs have gone but I still want to achieve a top-10 finish.

‘It won’t be easy with the number of games we still have to play.’

The home side have again been hit by poor discipline which sees them without Steve Hutchings and Jamie Ford.

Both were sent off in the 3-3 draw at Hanwell Town.

Carter is not proud of the disciplinary record of his team which is one of the worst in the country.

He recognises that something needs to change.

‘We have to put more control measures in place to control player discipline,’ added Carter.

‘It is an area we have to improve because it has cost us badly at times this season.

‘We will be looking very closely at the code of conduct during the close-season.

‘Next season we intend to remain competitive but with improved discipline alongside it.’

Gary Austin has been recalled from his loan spell at Fareham Town to boost attacking resources.

All-rounder Sam Pearce is also back in contention after being unavailable for the last game.

Carter is also hoping for good news on Hawks loanee Marley Ridge.

Ridge has been ruled out by injury recently but the Moneyfields manager would dearly love to have him back for the final seven games of the season.

Carter added: ‘When fit Marley is one of the first names on the team sheet.

‘I will be talking to the Hawks about getting him signed for next season.’

Another player Carter is likely to try to get on board again is right midfielder Joe Briggs.

The ex-Winchester City player has scored 10 goals from midfield this season and made a good impression.

Carter is pleased with the decision which has been made to extend the Southern League season until the beginning of May.