Neal earns Petersfield late draw at home

BOGNOR slumped to a 2-1 defeat in their National League south division match against Concord Rangers at Nyewood Lane.

The Rocks went behind after just two minutes, when Lewis Taaffe found the corner of the net from 18 yards.

The home side found momentum after the goal and Ibra Sekajja set up Ben Swallow on the left, whose curling drive was cut out at the near post by Concord goalkeeper Louis Wells.

But it was the visitors who doubled their lead on 30 minutes.

Khale Da Costa chipped the ball over Bognor keeper Dan Lincoln and into the back of the net.

The Rocks created a nervy end to the game after scoring through Keaton Wood on 76 minutes, but Concord saw out the match.

Elsewhere, in the Wessex League premier division, Fareham Town won 3-0 in their match against Alresford, with Tatts, Hamilton and Simm finding the net.

Petersfield Town needed a Jordan Neal double to draw their game against Bournemouth 2-2. He equalised twice – at the end of the first half and late on, in the 81st minute.

AFC Portchester were beaten 5-1 away to Shaftesbury.