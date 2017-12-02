Nine-men Baffins out of FA Vase after away defeat

TWO late second-half goals and two red cards saw Baffins Milton Rovers slip out of the FA Vase in a 4-1 defeat at Horley.

Baffins fell behind to an early goal when a long throw saw a back-pedalling Tyler YATES divert the ball past goalkeeper Tony Male, into the far corner.

Joel Jackson had a chance for the visitors but his effort was easily dealt with by home keeper George Hyde.

Baffins were almost caught out when a ball over the top found Horley’s Karl Parker, who turned and fired his shot wide of the post.

The visitors equalised in the 37th minute when Shane CORNISH rose through the crowd and headed home a free-kick.

Having done well to get back in the game, the visitors went behind with just two minutes of the half left. A Baffins clearance fell to Leyton Regan, whose cross found Kerren BOYLAN who calmly curled his effort into the far corner.

On 54 minutes Jamie White had a good chance to bring the teams level but rifled over.

Baffins’ task was made even harder when Cornish was given a second yellow card after a tangle of legs saw both players fall to the floor.

Then, just five minutes later, they were down to nine when Ashton Leigh was given his marching orders for apparently leading with his elbow.

Horley’s third came in the 79th minute when a deep cross was rifled home by REGAN.

Male did his best to keep Baffins in the tie but could do nothing to prevent the fourth when Horley captain Ryan SMITH scored from the penalty spot.