Nine-men Moneyfields fight back to draw

THERE was late drama in the Southern League east division as Moneyfields came from behind to draw 3-3 at Hanwell Town in a game where both sides were reduced to nine men.

A Goldy Capela brace either side of a Moneyfields own goal saw Hanwell take the lead.

Steve Hutchings was then sent off for the visitors as he picked up a straight red.

Joseph Briggs and Brett Poate reduced the deficit before Briggs found the equaliser in added time.

Meanwhile, Bognor lost 3-2 at Gloucester City in the National League south division.

Gloucester led 3-0 with two minutes to go when the visitors were awarded a penalty.

Ibra Sekajja converted the spot-kick before Keaton Wood found the net a minute later.

Elsewhere, in the Wessex League premier division Robert Evans gave AFC Portchester a 1-0 lead in their match at Bashley.

Horndean had to come from behind to win 3-2 against Andover thanks to goals from Ash Howes, Benny Read and Liam Kimber.

Baffins drew 1-1 away to Team Solent while Petersfield lost 3-1 against Amesbury.