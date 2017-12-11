No blues for Boam on Baffins return

Have your say

Blu Boam underlined his class as Baffins Milton Rovers delivered a five-star performance in victory over Bashley.

The Kendall Stadium hosts ran out 5-2 winners in the Wessex League premier division encounter.

Boam, on his return from holiday, netted twice and played a key role in the triumph.

‘Blu is a real organiser and leads by example,’ said Baffins boss Louis Bell.

‘You can see it really means something to him out there.

‘It was the perfect way to bounce back from our disappointing FA Vase exit.

‘After half a season we have proved we can hold our own at this level.’

Sam Woodward, Chaz Gardiner and Danny Rimmer also found the net.

A strong second-half performance saw AFC Portchester chalk up a 3-1 home win over Amesbury Town.

Boss Ian Saunders was relieved to see the Royals return to winning ways after two successive league defeats.

‘This is a welcome win and we looked more like our old selves,’ he said.

‘It was important we won this one. After a drab first half we were pleased with our second 45 minutes.

‘Amesbury were a half-decent side and made us work hard for the points.’

Rob Evans put Portchester ahead on the hour before Amesbury levelled.

The Royals regained the lead almost immediately with Steve Ramsey sliding a finish under the goalkeeper.

Brandon Miller, 16, then set up Andy Todd for the third.

Horndean ended a five-game losing run with a 1-0 win at Bournemouth Poppies.

A Tyler Moret strike proved decisive.

‘We played well and with a little better decision-making in the final third would have won by a lot more,’ said Deans boss Michael Birmingham.

‘Our goalkeeper hardly had a save to make all game.

‘Tyler scored his goal because he wanted it more than anyone else.

‘Bournemouth ran out of ideas in the second half and we kept our shape well.’

Lymington Town thumped Petersfield Town 8-1.

And a frozen Cams Alders pitch led to Fareham Town’s game against Portland United being postponed.