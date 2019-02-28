No pressure! Horndean need to be positive and enjoy Bashley match… Baffins eye improvement

Have your say

Michael Birmingham believes the key to Horndean returning to winning ways is mental attitude.

His side host Bashley on Saturday at Five Heads Park looking to end a run of three games without a win in the Wessex League premier division.

The poor run has allowed Bournemouth Poppies to pull level with them on points in second place.

Birmingham wants his players to go and and express themselves.

He said: ‘It is no good the players moping around and feeling sorry for themselves.

‘We are experiencing a bit of a blip at the moment.

‘The players seem as though they have the world on their shoulders.

‘We need them to stay strong and get back to being brave on the ball.

‘There is no way we can catch league-leaders Sholing so they might as well go out and enjoy themselves.’

Miles Everett is ruled out after having surgery on his nose but Jack Maloney comes back into the squad.

Baffins Milton Rovers travel to Bemerton Heath Harlequins after the teams drew at the PMC Stadium last weekend.

Manager Steve Leigh is hoping his team can improve on that result on Saturday (3pm).

Rovers gave themselves a boost with a good 3-0 win at Christchurch in midweek.

Leigh said: ‘We have been far too pedestrian for a while now.

‘Basically we haven’t been working hard enough both as individuals and as a team.

‘At Christchurch we finally managed to up the tempo and work-rate.

‘We have to make sure we keep this up.’

Fareham Town visit Team Solent with crucial points at stake for both teams in their relegation battle (3pm).

Reds manager Pete Stiles is expecting a tough contest.

He said: ‘Team Solent are a much better side than their position suggests,’

‘They are fit, young and fast.

‘We have had a couple of good derby draws.

‘Though we have become harder to beat we need to start turning them into wins.’

Stiles is waiting on the fitness of Garry Moody and Scott Hamilton.

AFC Portchester face unbeaten league-leaders Sholing at the Crest Finance Stadium (3pm).