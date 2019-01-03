‘No stage fright’ for Baffins characters in FA Vase tie with Cray Valley Paper Mills

Have your say

Characters will come to the fore with Baffins Milton Rovers aiming to keep their FA Vase Wembley dreams alive at Cray Valley Paper Mills.

Rovers manager Steve Leigh believes his squad has the quality to make the last 16 of the national competition.

They have already negotiated some tough away games at Bashley and Bradford Town to reach this stage.

It is likely to be a lively attacking contest on Saturday with both teams possessing potent forward lines.

Baffins are the highest scorers in the competition with 25 goals, including a 14-1 rout of New College Swindon in an earlier round.

The home side, who play in the Southern Counties East Football League, have also been in good goalscoring form.

They have scored 11 unanswered goals in their past two Vase ties.

The visitors are expecting a good atmosphere and are taking two coach loads of supporters to the game.

Leigh expects his team to be so hungry for what is a massive game for the club.

He said: ‘We have to be prepared to work our socks off and leave nothing out on the pitch.

‘I expect us to give it everything we have got.

‘We will have to outwork them and aim to be better than them in all aspects of the game.

‘It is important we have the belief we can win the game.

‘Whatever the end result I don't want any players with regrets at the end.

‘There are bound to be a few nerves which isn't a bad thing.

‘We have enough characters in our squad to avoid getting stage fright.

‘If we are going to give ourselves the best chance it is all about what we do.

‘I want us to be fearless, brave on the ball, and want to be in the game.

‘All I ever want the players to do is to express themselves and play their football.’

The visitors are without injured pair Connor Saunders and Shane Cornish.

Dale Mason is also cup-tied and unavailable.

It will be a remarkable achievement if Baffins reach the final 16 in only their second season in the national competition.

They have already given themselves a higher profile on the non league map.

At the same time they are in the process of becoming a force in the Wessex League premier division.

Leigh believes it is fantastic not just for the club but also for the local area.

The Baffins boss added: ‘Hopefully a few more people might take notice and we will get a few more through the gate to watch us.

‘We like to get the ball down and play entertaining football.’