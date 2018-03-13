Noice work earns Portchester cup final

Have your say

Lewis Noice was the hero as AFC Portchester booked a spot in the final of the Wessex League Cup last night.

The Royals keeper made a hat-trick of penalty saves to earn a 3-2 shootout victory in the semi-final at Blackfield & Langley.

Earlier the two sides had been locked at 1-1 after a thrilling 90 minutes at Gang Warily.

Dan Wooden had fired Portchester in front with a superb free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

However, Franklyn Clarke levelled just three minutes after the interval.

Steve Ramsey and Nathan Kirby both went close to restoring the Royals’ advantage but ultimately the tie was destined for spot-kicks.

After Rob Evans had found the net for Portchester, Noice saved Blackfield’s second effort.

Ramsey and Jake Morgan then added to the tally either side of another save from the stopper.

Blackfield were offered a lifeline when the Royals missed their fourth kick.

But Noice was having none of it and he snuffed out any hope the hosts had of a comeback with another fine stop.

Sholing await the winners of Fawley and Hamble Club in the second semi-final.

In Wessex League premier division action, Horndean claimed a superb 5-3 victory at Amesbury Town.

They had to do it the hard way, though, after falling behind three times at Bonnymead Park.

In the end, two Benny Read goals were the difference between the sides in Wiltshire.

That was after Ash Howes had cancelled out Amesbury’s opener only to see the Deans fall behind again.

Harry Jackson was the man to haul the visitors level this time.

Amesbury got their noses in front again but once Mark Smith had made it 3-3, Horndean finally took command.

Meanwhile, Baffins Milton Rovers were 2-1 winners against Hamble Club at the Abbey.

Jamie White was the hero for the Kendall Stadium side as he netted twice to bag all three points.