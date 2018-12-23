‘Pathetic’ Horndean blasted after not fancying the job against Hamworthy

Have your say

Michael Birmingham blasted his Horndean players following their disappointing 1-0 Wessex League premier division home defeat against Hamworthy United.

The visitors held on to win at Five Heads Park despite having a player sent off in the second half.

Birmingham was fuming with what he saw from his players.

Especially in the opening half when he felt they really let themselves down.

The Deans boss said: ‘Our first 45 minutes were a disgrace.

‘I have let the players know in no uncertain terms that I won't accept it.

‘They were bone idle, shirked responsibility and worst of all didn't fancy it.

‘We were just not at the races and in the end got just what we deserved.

‘In the second half we went out, huffed and puffed, but never got anywhere.

‘Hamworthy hardly got out of their own half but they knew exactly how to see a game out.

‘We could have still been on the pitch into the next year and still not scored.

‘When we got into good areas our final pass and decision making was nowhere near good enough.

‘We were pathetic.’

Fareham Town manager Pete Stiles admitted he was a bit fed up after a defensive error led to a 2-1 defeat at Cowes Sports.

The Reds only really had themselves to blame in the end.

He said: ‘It was a scrappy game and one goal was always likely to decide it,' said Stiles.

‘Unfortunately it went to them.

‘We didn't perform as well as we should.

‘It didn't help that a number of decisions didn't go our way and it proved an uphill battle.’

The Reds fell behind in the seventh minute but Simon Woods then fired in a 22nd-minute equaliser.

Eight minutes from the end a defensive mistake was punished and a diving header into the top corner gave the verdict to the Yachtsmen.

Baffins Milton Rovers and Brockenhurst battled to a 0-0 draw at the PMC Stadium.

Both teams had plenty of chances but failed to find the net.

Home goalkeeper Cameron Scott kept the hosts level at the start of the second half with an important save.

The visitors went closest to winning it with a second half volley against the post.

Baffins boss Steve Leigh was relieved to share the spoils.

The home side weren’t at their most fluent and probably would have argued if they had lost.

He said: ‘I am really happy we managed to get a point out of the game because we were second best.

‘Our standard dropped from where we want to be and our movement and decision making were both poor.

‘Brockenhurst were the better side and we were like Santa dishing out present after present.

‘Fortunately Brockenhurst didn't take advantage of them.’