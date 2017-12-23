Paulsgrove humble the Humbugs

Have your say

Paulsgrove kept the pressure on Hampshire Premier League leaders Locks Heath with a 7-0 hammering of Hayling United on Saturday.

Alex Miroy notched a hat-trick, while Danny Lane was among the other scorers as the Humbugs were put to the sword.

Paulsgrove remain three points adrift of Locks Heath with six games in hand.

The table-toppers maintained their slender lead with a 4-0 home win over Hedge End Rangers.

Fleetlands picked up a welcome 2-1 win over Colden Common at Lederle Lane.

Clanfield lost 3-2 to Infinity at Peel Park.

Petersfield Town slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Alresford Town in the Wessex League premier division.

The Rams took a first-half lead through Luke Kendall but Alresford turned the tables after the break.

On Friday night, Fareham Town enjoyed a 1-0 derby victory over AFC Portchester.

A Scott Hamilton goal 15 minutes from the end was enough to earn the Reds the bragging rights.

Hamilton capitalised after Royals keeper Cameron Scott hesitated on the edge of the area.

The striker poked the ball past the stopper before running on to blast his shot into the net.

Fareham boss Pete Stiles felt the win was deserved.

He really enjoyed the match as a contest and praised the way his team played.

‘It was a proper derby with both teams going all out to win,’ said Stiles.

‘We rode our luck a couple of times but held our nerve at the end.

‘My players were well up for this one and needed little motivation.

‘We could have scored a couple more goals but so could Portchester.

‘It was a terrific team performance.’

Portchester manager Ian Saunders was bitterly disappointed with the result.

He felt the Royals had more than enough chances to win.

‘We played quite well and created plenty of chances,’ said Saunders.

‘The bragging rights have gone across to the other side of the creek.

‘It always looked like one goal would decide it and I thought we would get it.

‘To be fair, Fareham were dogged and resolute.

‘Our goalkeeper has been excellent for us recently so it was a shame his mistake ended up getting punished.’

Horndean’s clash with Baffins Milton Rovers was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Five Head Park surface failed a morning inspection.