Paulsgrove target more success after sealing double

PAULSGROVE are on a roll after sealing a league and cup double.

Steve Hird’s side beat Liphook 4-1 in the Hampshire Intermediate Cup final at AFC Portchester.

They had already won the Hampshire League senior division.

The club cannot be promoted because of their facilities at Marsden Road.

But boss Hird is confident they can continue to dominate next season and he hopes they will go up then.

He said: ‘It has been an outstanding season.

‘We have proved ourselves to be the top team at this level.

‘That is quite something when you consider other clubs were paying money.

‘We have never paid a penny.’

‘In the league we scored more than 100 goals and also had the best defensive record.

‘We would liked to have gone up this season but it is not possible.

‘At the end of next season hopefully we will have a new ground and will be able to move back into the Wessex League.

‘We are more than ready for that.

‘I think we will be even stronger next season and will aim to win the league again.

In the cup final Jake Peppall put Paulsgrove ahead but Liphook levelled.

After the break the champions dominated.

Ben Vassallo grabbed a brace.

And Jimmy Hird scored from the penalty spot.

‘It was a great night for the football club,’ added Hird.