Moneyfields maintained their push for promotion in Southern League division one south with a 2-1 win against Bideford.

Sam Pearce put Dave Carter’s side ahead on 39 minutes with another superb effort.

The mid-table visitors equalised seven minutes after the restart – but the hosts soon regained the lead through Nathan Paxton.

Any hope of a second equaliser from Bideford evaporated moments later when their goalkeeper picked up a straight red card.

Gosport Borough were unable to climb out of the bottom three of Southern League premier division south after they were held to a goalless draw at home to Waltham Casuals.

In the Wessex League premier division, Baffins beat Portland 3-0, Fareham drew 1-1 with Lymington, AFC Portchester drew 1-1 at Hamble, Horndean beat Alresford 4-1.

Bognor drew 3-3 with Enfield in the Bostik ​​​​​​​premier division.