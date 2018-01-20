Pennery earns Moneys a point at Aylesbury

Have your say

Mowthorpe, De Costa, Pearce, Poate, Ford, Briggs, Raine, Fennemore, Pennery, Hutchings, Wooden. Subs: Austin, Giddins, Thorn, Ridge, Neighbour.

The visitors trailed twice but hit back with two Ryan Pennery goals to secure a crucial point.

Moneys had striker Steve Hutchings back from suspension and he partnered Pennery up front.

Marley Ridge, recovered from injury, was named among the substitutes.

Sam Pearce returned to his more customary role at the back after featuring as a stand-in striker in the last game.

Young striker Pennery had the first opportunity when he was put through one-on-one with the home goalkeeper.

He attempted to lob the ball over the custodian but could only send it straight into his hands.

On seven minutes the home side took the lead when winger Sonny FRENCH cut in from the left and fired his shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Soon after Lewis Fennemore did get the ball into the net following a header from Hutchings.

Celebrations were cut short however by the assistant referees off-side flag.

The visitors were dominating possession but could not find the final pass in the attacking third.

Moneyfields hit back 10 minutes after the break with Pennery grabbing the equaliser.

Hutchings and Pennery combined well to get the latter in behind the home defence.

PENNERY rounded the goalkeeper and easily slotted the ball into the empty net.

Aylesbury retaliated and regained the lead ten minutes later after goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe only half-cleared a cross.

The loose ball fell to a home forward who made no mistake.

On 75 minutes the visitors hauled themselves back level for the second time.

This time Hutchings and Joe Briggs combined and the latter’s cross was tapped in by PENNERY.

The best chances to win the game in the final fifteen minutes fell to the visitors.

Substitute Howard Neighbour forced a good save from the edge of the area and Wooden hit the rebound straight at the goalkeeper.