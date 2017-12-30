Petersfield succumb to loss after conceding six

Have your say

PETERSFIELD succumbed to another defeat on the road to high-flying Sholing in the Wessex League premier division.

The first real chance of the game came on 20 minutes when the Rams had a good opportunity to take the lead.

Luke Kendall floated a free-kick towards goal from 30 yards out, but as Jordan Geddes slid in at the far post he could not find the finishing touch to turn the ball over the line.

Sholing took the lead on 26 minutes when the ball was played up the right-hand side.

Lee WORT picked up the ball and hit a shot across Rams goalkeeper Luke Eaton and into the far corner of the net.

The visitors then had a strong penalty claim waved away when Billy Connor burst into the penalty area.

Moments later, Luke Walker had a chance to shoot but hit his effort into the body of the Sholing goalkeeper.

The home side doubled their lead on 32 minutes when the ball was flicked through from the midfield and Rory Wood ran past the Petersfield defence.

Although Eaton blocked his first shot, WOOD tucked home the rebound.

Petersfield got off to the worst possible start after the break and conceded in the first three minutes.

A low cross from the right-hand side found WORT, who smashed his shot home from 10 yards out.

The Rams’ heads then started to drop and Sholing got their fourth goal on the hour mark.

Kevin BREWSTER cut inside his defender and dispatched his effort into the net.

It was 5-0 on 73 minutes when Marlon MASON received the ball from the left-hand side, and left unmarked, rifled his effort into the roof of the net from 10 yards out.

With 10 minutes remaining Petersfield managed to fashion two rare chances.

The first almost saw Connor spring a surprise run on the home defence, but he could not latch onto a through ball.

Kendall tried his luck from 25 yards out but his effort was just wide of the post.

The home side completed the scoring with two minutes remaining.

A cross from the left by Josh Sheeshan found WORT, who tapped the ball home from close range.