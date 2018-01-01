Pike: Main aim is to get Gosport winning

Have your say

RESTORED manager Alex Pike admits he has mixed emotions heading into his first game back at Privett Park since his return to Gosport Borough last week.

New chairman Iain McInnes brought Pike back to take sole charge after Mick Catlin turned down a role as joint-manager.

Borough host Weymouth today in a Southern League premier division contest (3pm).

Pike is wondering what sort of reception he will get from the home fans.

‘I am going into this game probably feeling a little trepidation,’ he said.

‘Apart from a couple of training sessions I have not set foot in Privett Park since I left.

‘Not that I do social media but that has been going red-hot since I came back. I have mixed emotions.

‘There is the pride of coming back as Borough manager but at the same time thinking about what sort of reception I will get.

‘In the past I have had certain criticisms and I have always faced them head on.

‘I haven’t come into football to be anyone’s friend and to have them coming to the house for a meal.

‘My main aim is to come here and win football matches.

‘Now I believe I have got the board and the tools to do that job and can start to bring back the success we had previously. I am sure the good times can return to the club.

‘We have got a terrific band of loyal supporters who get behind the club.’

Pike’s main challenge, however, is making sure struggling Borough do not suffer relegation.

The 3-0 defeat at Basingstoke Town on Boxing Day sent them back to the bottom of the league.

They are two points adrift of Dunstable Town but importantly have three games in hand. With just one team being relegated at the end of the season Borough still have a realistic chance of saving themselves.

Pike accepts third-placed Weymouth will present a massive challenge to the squad he has inherited.

He said: ‘Though we have lost the last two games the performances have shown me the players are determined to try and turn things around.

‘Admittedly coming into the new year we are in a very poor position.

‘Now we have to start rebuilding though all this happening over the Christmas period doesn’t help.

‘I have a target-list as long as my arm to bring players in to supplement my current squad.

‘We have taken just seven points all season and that isn’t good enough.

‘In football you get judged by what happens in both boxes and we haven’t been good enough in either.

‘If we can get a few more players in to give us greater competition for places it will be a start.

‘We probably need half a dozen new faces to strengthen the squad up.’