Pike sacked by Gosport Borough – again

Alex Pike has been sacked as Gosport Borough manager for the second time this season.

Chairman Iain McInnes has decided to act after Pike failed to pick up a win in 14 games since returning to the club.

Borough are rooted to the bottom of the Southern League premier division table.

They occupy the sole relegation spot and trail nearest rivals Dunstable Town by four points.

Pike was sacked back in September by interim chairman Iain Sellstrom before being reappointed when McInnes took control in December.

The Borough chairman said: ‘I can confirm Alex Pike will not be returning to the club as manager. That much has been agreed and accepted.

‘Any ongoing matters regarding that arrangement will be strictly a matter between myself, the board and Alex.

‘In my time Alex showed nothing but willingness to turn things around.

‘I hope he would freely admit he was given fair support to do so. It hasn’t worked.’

Striker Rowan Vine, assistant manager Louis Bell and Jay Keating took charge of the team at Bishop’s Stortford on Tuesday night.