The decision to play the Tuesday match between Baffins Milton Rovers and Horndean has been slammed.

Club staff at the PMC Stadium were left stunned.

Manager Steve Leigh is furious.

He revealed the pitch is now ruined.

The Baffins boss said: ‘Our pitch has been destroyed and the club are up in arms.

‘You won’t believe the amount of money, work, and man hours put in on our pitch.

‘It was one of the best, if not the best in our league.

‘We are devastated and wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't playable for at least another three weeks.

‘It is a kick in the teeth to all the graft put in by volunteers at the club.

‘For whatever reason the referee insisted on playing the game.

‘There was a complete lack of common sense shown and no thought of the repercussions.

‘Most annoyingly they laughed about it and found it funny.

‘In the end it was a joke and the whole thing was a farce.’

Horndean manager Michael Birmingham was equally shocked about what happened.

He said: ‘I feel sorry for Baffins and totally understand why they are upset.

‘Their pitch is ruined.

‘The game should never have happened.

‘In the circumstances both teams were a credit.

‘They tried to play football on a pitch which you couldn't stand up on.’

Baffins are relieved to be playing away at Alresford Town on Saturday where Leigh is expecting a tricky game.

Horndean host Fareham Town on Saturday at Five Heads Park (3pm).

The Deans boss added: ‘We need to keep winning to consolidate our second spot in the league.’

Jack Maloney is ruled out by suspension.

The visitors still need points to move away from the relegation zone.

AFC Portchester host Christchurch at the Crest Finance Stadium looking for a first win in five games.

The Royals have Craig Hardy returning from suspension after the central defender was sent off on his debut.

In division one United Services Portsmouth entertain Verwood Town at the Victory Stadium.

Petersfield Town travel to Downton.