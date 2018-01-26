Poate targets Moneys boost with Rushden win

Have your say

Brett Poate is disappointed to be missing Moneyfields Southern League east division clash against leaders AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Dover Road (3pm).

The experienced central defender is ruled out by a hamstring injury picked up at Aylesbury United in the last game.

Poate will be forced to watch from the sidelines but is backing the home side to beat the league leaders.

They need a win to boost them and get them right on back track.

The atmosphere at Dover Road will be good with Rushden set to bring a good crowd and it is a game Moneys will relish.

Poate believes the home support will be important and also the nous of the players in the Moneyfields squad.

He said: ‘We just need a win to kick-start our season.

‘This is a massive game and fortunately we have plenty of players in our squad with lots of experience.

‘That can be crucial on occasions like this.

‘It is a game that I would have relished but unfortunately I am injured.

‘My hamstring was tight in the first half at Aylesbury and I should have come off.

‘I didn’t and then it went two minutes into the second half.

‘Earlier in the season we forced a 2-2 draw at Rushden with a goal in the last minute of the game.

‘They were furious about that so will be keen to get their own back.

‘We believe they are bringing quite a bit of support with them.

‘That should make for a good atmosphere.’

Moneyfields are desperate to get back on track after going six games without a win.

They have endured a difficult spell since just before Christmas with injuries and suspensions hitting them hard.

After leading the league for most of the first half of the season they are now fighting to keep in the mix for the play-off places.

Poate is convinced the squad is good enough to pick things up again.

‘We still have to play the top six sides at home,’ added the centre-back.

‘Our record at Dover Road is pretty good so we need to pick up as many points as possible from those games.

‘Now we are getting all our players back we believe we can set off on another good run.

‘On our day we are as good as any other team in our league.

‘If we beat the league leaders then it will make the statement that we are back on the ball.’