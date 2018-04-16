Portchester fire seven-goal warning to Baffins

Have your say

AFC Portchester fired a warning to Baffins Milton Rovers ahead of their Wessex League premier division derby at the Blanchard Wells Stadium tonight (7.45pm).

The Royals thrashed Newport 7-0 – with substitute goalkeeper Lewis Noice among the scorers.

Mick Catlin knows Baffins, who won 1-0 at Portland United, will present his side with a stiffer challenge.

‘Baffins are going well and I’m expecting a feisty derby,’ said the Royals joint-manager.

‘The good thing is we are not conceding and are finding our touch in front of goal.

‘With players coming back we are starting to look stronger. Our aim is to finish well and see if we can’t sneak third place.’

Portchester have Dan Wooden and Jake Morgan back from suspension.

Meanwhile, Steve Leigh intends to make a number of changes to his Baffins side which impressed in Dorset.

A Jamie White strike – following good work from Blu Boam – earned them a hard-fought win on Portland.

Leigh is pleased with the way his youngsters are coping.

‘We only had four players over the age of 20 at Portland,’ said the joint-boss.

‘It is great to see the youngsters getting experience at this level.

‘I will probably make a number of changes and have a look at some of the players I have brought in.

‘We are up against an experienced outfit but will still go out and try to express ourselves.’

Fareham Town can do Portchester a favour by upsetting third-placed Sholing at Cams Alders (7.45pm).

The Reds lost 4-3 to leaders Andover Town on Saturday – with Matt Andrews scoring twice and Brad Silvester also on target.

Ten-man Horndean beat nine-man Cowes Sports 4-1.

Harry Jackson, Ash Howes, Jack Maloney (penalty) and Miles Everitt scored, while Sean Wain was sent off after picking up two yellow cards.

Billy Connor scored as Petersfield Town lost 3-1 at Bournemouth Poppies.

In division one, Luke Heard, Lewis Beale and Mig Dark earned United Services a 3-1 win over New Milton Town at the Victory Stadium.