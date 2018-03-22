Portchester keen to play catch-up... Deans buzzing

Have your say

MICK CATLIN insists AFC Portchester are not giving up on their chance of promotion from the Wessex League premier division.

The Royals trail second-placed Hamworthy United by 14 points but have seven games in hand on their rivals.

Catlin knows the team need to pick up maximum points from their visit to lowly Bournemouth on Saturday (3pm).

‘It is important we collect three points to keep ourselves in the hunt,’ said the Royals joint boss.

‘If we win the games in hand then that will put us in a good position.

‘With the fixtures piling up though it won’t be easy.

‘If we can steer clear of injuries and continue putting out a strong side then it will give us half a chance.

‘We also have some good youngsters in the youth and reserve teams who can step up.

‘We have got four games in seven days over the Easter period and that will test our resources.

‘Bournemouth won’t be easy and we can’t take anything for granted.

‘If we play to our full potential though we are more than capable of winning the game.’

Jack Breed is a doubt through illness and Andy Todd is away with the Royal Navy.

Horndean will take on Bashley at Five Heads Park (3pm).

The Deans will be in confident mood.

They have been playing some excellent football and had a brilliant night in midweek.

On Tuesday Michael Birmingham’s side stormed to a 4-2 win at Hamworthy.

Harry Jackson added to his reputation with two more goals, making it eight for him in his past five games.

When his team get the ball down and play Birmingham insists they are a match for anyone in the league.

They can produce some entertaining football.

‘Some of our passing and movement off the ball is a joy to watch,’ said the Deans manager.

‘We try to attract some of the best youngsters who just want to play.’

Fareham Town are keen to get back to winning ways as they host Portland United at Cams Alders (3pm).

The Reds slipped to a disappointing 4-2 defeat at Lymington in midweek.

‘We can’t afford to switch off or teams will punish us,’ said Reds boss Pete Stiles.

Baffins Milton Rovers face the daunting task of a visit to powerful league leaders Andover Town.

In division one United Services Portsmouth travel to Whitchurch United.