Portchester praise for opponents Baffins

Ian Saunders has praised AFC Portchester opponents Baffins Milton Rovers ahead of the derby clash in the Wessex League premier division.

The two teams will both be hoping to do well this season and tonight’s match should be an entertaining contest (7.45pm).

Baffins opened their season with a 0-0 draw at Shaftesbury on Saturday.

Royals manager Saunders believes they will be arriving at the Crest Finance Stadium tonight determined to take all three points and accelerate an early challenge to get high up in the league table.

With the contest being a derby match it will certainly see both teams keen to make a mark.

Saunders said: ‘It will be a tough game for us against a side I know will come here looking to grab the win.

‘They are a good side and I’m sure the fact that it is a local derby will add some extra spice to the game as well.

‘We will have to put in a good performance if we want to come away with the victory ourselves.’

Portchester enjoyed an excellent start to the season on Saturday.

They beat Team Solent 5-2.

Joint-boss Mick Catlin expressed his delight with the all-round performance after the game.

There was a feeling the Royals could even have won by a bigger margin.

But to score five times on the opening day has certainly set them up well for the season ahead.

Fareham Town face Cowes Sports at home in the premier division (7.30pm).

It’s an opportunity for the Reds to respond to their 3-1 loss to Tadley Calleva.

Horndean take on Hamble Club at Five Heads Park (7.45pm).

The Deans were beaten 2-0 on the opening day.

So they will be looking to bounce back quickly.

Hamble won’t be an easy match for them with the visitors having drawn 0-0 at home to Lymington in their opening match of the season which was played on the Friday night.

Horndean were playing superb football last season and manager Michael Birmingham felt they played as badly as they possibly could on Saturday.