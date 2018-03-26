Praise for Baffins after leaders are crushed

Have your say

SUPERB Baffins Milton Rovers stormed to their best result of the season by beating Wessex League premier division leaders Andover Town 3-0 at the Portway Stadium.

The visitors raced into a three-goal lead before the break with Jason Parrish (two) and Shane Cornish getting on the scoresheet.

Goalscorer Cornish was sent off midway through the second half for a tackle on Mike Gosney.

Despite the setback Baffins remained resolute to celebrate a famous win.

Manager Steve Leigh had praise for his side.

He said: ‘The final scoreline flattered them and we could have won by more.

‘We dominated the game from start to finish.

‘Before the game we did our homework on them and went there with a game plan.

‘The players carried that out and got their rewards for hard work.

‘When we got the ball down they couldn’t live with us.’

AFC Portchester had Jake Morgan sent off in the first half in a frustrating 0-0 draw at Bournemouth Poppies.

Morgan received a red card for a two-footed tackle.

Joint-manager Mick Catlin regarded it as two points lost for the Royals.

He said: ‘Even though we were a man short for a long time we dominated enough to win the game.

‘We hit the woodwork a couple of times and also missed a few good chances.

‘At times we looked a bit leggy after playing a cup game on Thursday night.

‘We didn’t have that extra bit of energy to lift things.

‘The positive is that we defended well when we had to and kept a clean sheet.’

In the second half Dan Wooden sent a terrific shot crashing against the crossbar.

The effort from the rebound also came back off the post.

Fareham Town and Horndean both saw their home games postponed because of waterlogged pitches.

The Reds have switched tomorrow night’s Portsmouth Senior Cup semi-final against the Hawks to Westleigh Park.

In division one United Services Portsmouth slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Whitchurch United.

Tom Jeffes scored on 89 minutes for the Sailors.

n A 1-0 defeat at Weston-super-Mare has made relegation from the Vanarama National League South an almost certainty for Bognor.