Reds go from ‘Dog and Duck’ to emphatic winners

Have your say

PETE STILES rated Fareham Town’s 3-0 Wessex Premier win against Alresford Town as the best performance of the season.

Before the game Stiles admitted he didn’t expect it.

He had some key players not available and feared the worst.

He said: ‘We had up to five first choice players missing and in the warm-up we looked like the Dog and Duck,’ said Stiles.

‘Once we started, though, the players were straight at it.

‘We got an early goal through Ash Tattersall and never looked back.’

In the first half the Reds’ two wide players Tattersall and 16-year-old Max Simm caused havoc to the visiting full-backs.

Before half-time Scott Hamilton increased the hosts lead.

After the break the visitors had their striker sent off and Simm wrapped the win up with a deserved goal near the end.’

Ian Saunders blamed poor preparation for AFC Portchester’s 5-1 thumping at Shaftesbury.

‘The team coach didn’t arrive until 2.20pm after being late leaving the club,’ said Saunders.

‘We found ourselves two goals down in the opening eight minutes and looked like a side that had just got off the coach.

‘Then when we pulled a goal back before half-time I thought we could still turn it around.

‘Shaftesbury stifled us and went on to win easily after we had a player sent off.

‘I am bitterly disappointed and can’t remember the last time any team of mine lost by five goals.’

Petersfield Town ended their losing run with a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at Love Lane.

Jordan Neal scored both the Rams goals.

Bognor remain in trouble at the bottom of Vanarama National League South following their 2-1 defeat by Concord Rangers at Nyewood Lane.

Keaton Wood scored for the Rocks.

On Friday night the Hawks beat Queens Park Rangers Under 23’s 3-1 in a friendly at Westleigh Park.

Jordan Rose, Theo Lewis and Wes Fogden netted.