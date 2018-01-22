Relief for Moneys after Pennery double

Have your say

Moneyfields stopped the rot on their travels with a battling Southern League east division draw at Aylesbury United.

The 2-2 scoreline ended the Dover Road outfit’s run of four successive away defeats and also saw them sneak back into the play-off places.

Dave Carter was relieved to see his side pick up a welcome point, although felt his side deserved more.

He said: ‘We could and maybe should have won the game. It was a good battle between two teams who wanted to win.

‘I thought we were by far the better team and dominated the game.

‘Our problem was at the back where we shot ourselves in the foot again. We should have stopped both goals.

‘Still, it has stopped the rot away from home and sometimes you have to view an away point as something good.’

Moneys fell behind after seven minutes.

They had chances to hit back before the break – with striker Steve Hutchings rattling the woodwork.

After the interval, Ryan Pennery grabbed an equaliser – rounding the keeper after being fed by Joe Briggs.

Again Moneys were guilty of failing to close the home forwards down, though, and conceded a second goal.

But good work by Hutchings, along with substitutes Marley Ridge and Howard Neighbour, set up Pennery for his second.

Moneys then went closest to winning the game in the closing stages.

The Aylesbury keeper made a terrific save from Hutchings and Dan Wooden lifted the rebound straight into his arms.

With three minutes remaining, Briggs crossed for Hutchings to head back into the danger area but Neighbour couldn’t make contact.

‘We are more or less getting back to full strength,’ added Carter.

‘It is just a question of getting players coming back from injury fully match-fit.

‘Once we do that then we should start firing on all cylinders again.

‘We just want to stay there or thereabouts with regards to the play-off places.’